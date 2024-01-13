Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.72.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Infinera by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

