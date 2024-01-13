Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$89.00 at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$110.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Desjardins decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$86.00.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$77.96 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$85.11. The firm has a market cap of C$41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.73.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.30. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of C$13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.7157107 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

