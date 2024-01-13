IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Textron by 51.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Textron by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after acquiring an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at $64,463,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $64,467,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Textron by 58.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,608,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,640,000 after acquiring an additional 593,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

