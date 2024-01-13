IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 96,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,211 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,387,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $268.98 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.42.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.09.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

