IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.18% of IDEX worth $29,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $206.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $240.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.66.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

