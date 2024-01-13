Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 29,783 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,525 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $127.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $133.62. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.78.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,302 shares of company stock worth $9,371,534. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

