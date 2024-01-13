Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $97.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Hub Group shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, January 29th.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

