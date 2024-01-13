Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HWM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.