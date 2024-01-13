Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $11.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRZN. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $13.63 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $454.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is -6,596.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 25,158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

