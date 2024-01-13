Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lifted to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $380.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $330.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $345.46.

HD stock opened at $355.69 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $361.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $354.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

