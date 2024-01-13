Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $30.21.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

