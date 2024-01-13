Head-To-Head Review: Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) versus Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) and Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Music Group and Gamer Pakistan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group 7.12% 150.98% 5.87% Gamer Pakistan N/A -758.65% -145.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.2% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group $6.04 billion 3.04 $430.00 million $0.81 43.89 Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Warner Music Group and Gamer Pakistan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Warner Music Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Warner Music Group and Gamer Pakistan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 0 4 12 0 2.75 Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warner Music Group presently has a consensus price target of $37.19, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Gamer Pakistan on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as retail outlets, online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 150,000 songwriters and composers; and various genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, electronic, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

