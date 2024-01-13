Head to Head Contrast: Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) versus CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Free Report) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Grow Capital has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A CI&T 7.18% 16.48% 7.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grow Capital and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Grow Capital and CI&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CI&T $423.72 million 1.54 $24.39 million $0.23 21.22

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grow Capital and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 5 1 0 2.17

CI&T has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 16.80%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Summary

CI&T beats Grow Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

(Get Free Report)

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

