Head-To-Head Contrast: Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) & Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clipper Realty and Orion Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $129.75 million 0.64 -$4.76 million ($0.46) -11.28 Orion Office REIT $208.12 million 1.45 -$97.49 million ($1.06) -5.09

Clipper Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orion Office REIT. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Clipper Realty pays out -82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Office REIT pays out -37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Clipper Realty and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -4.46% -25.17% -0.49% Orion Office REIT -29.82% -6.36% -3.91%

Volatility & Risk

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Office REIT has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 52.3% of Clipper Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clipper Realty and Orion Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00 Orion Office REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clipper Realty presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.04%. Orion Office REIT has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Orion Office REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than Clipper Realty.

Summary

Clipper Realty beats Orion Office REIT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

(Get Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.