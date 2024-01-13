Head-To-Head Comparison: TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) & Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TNR Technical and Enovix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enovix $6.20 million 296.57 -$51.62 million ($1.44) -7.61

TNR Technical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovix.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovix 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TNR Technical and Enovix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Enovix has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.47%. Given Enovix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Profitability

This table compares TNR Technical and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A Enovix -12,188.42% -64.06% -39.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Enovix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

