Head-To-Head Comparison: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) versus BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Commerce and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -31.00% N/A -26.79% BIT Mining -46.87% -60.94% -35.36%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Beyond Commerce and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and BIT Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.05 million 0.00 -$2.38 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $650.23 million 0.07 -$155.41 million ($12.53) -0.33

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About BIT Mining

(Get Free Report)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.