HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,198 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

