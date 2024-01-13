GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.94.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GXO stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

