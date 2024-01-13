GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered GrafTech International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

GrafTech International Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE EAF opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.29 million, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. GrafTech International has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,697 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,761.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,732,780 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,389. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 101.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

