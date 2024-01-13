Gradient Investments LLC Sells 884 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 653.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,086,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EEM opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

