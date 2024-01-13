Gradient Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

