Gradient Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,360 Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 40.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Mercury General Stock Down 0.8 %

MCY stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.15. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.02%.

Mercury General Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.