Gradient Investments LLC Buys 1,463 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,942 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC's holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,361,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after acquiring an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $9.33 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.18%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile



Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

