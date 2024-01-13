Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.72 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

