Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1,104.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $128.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $136.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

