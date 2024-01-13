Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.75.

GSHD stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,914,454.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $260,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,412.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,914,454.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,432,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,205 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,302 in the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

