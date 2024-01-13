goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$162.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$162.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSY shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

goeasy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GSY opened at C$161.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$144.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.18. goeasy has a one year low of C$87.00 and a one year high of C$164.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$321.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.67 million. goeasy had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.5826271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

