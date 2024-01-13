Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) & Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Critical Survey

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Global Payments has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Getty Images has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Getty Images shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Global Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Getty Images shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $8.98 billion 3.78 $111.49 million $3.34 39.00 Getty Images $926.24 million 2.15 -$77.55 million ($0.11) -44.86

This table compares Global Payments and Getty Images’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and Getty Images’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 9.23% 11.28% 5.33% Getty Images -4.63% -0.54% -0.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Payments and Getty Images, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 1 5 19 0 2.72 Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50

Global Payments presently has a consensus price target of $144.85, suggesting a potential upside of 11.21%. Getty Images has a consensus price target of $6.18, suggesting a potential upside of 25.25%. Given Getty Images’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Global Payments.

Summary

Global Payments beats Getty Images on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, human capital management, and payroll. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, and account payables and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. The Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend and other brands. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

