Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $129,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,566 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

