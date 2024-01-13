FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.85. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $49.16.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.