Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.21% of FOX worth $31,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

FOXA stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

