Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.35.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

