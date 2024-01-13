Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.76.

FND stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $116.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

