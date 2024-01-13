Financial Comparison: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and Swissquote Group (OTCMKTS:SWQGF)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and Swissquote Group (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and Swissquote Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining -102.52% -25.82% -21.30% Swissquote Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cipher Mining and Swissquote Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million 273.09 -$39.05 million ($0.36) -9.06 Swissquote Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Swissquote Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cipher Mining.

6.7% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cipher Mining and Swissquote Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 6 0 2.86 Swissquote Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus target price of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 66.16%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Swissquote Group.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Swissquote Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About Swissquote Group

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex. It operates an online bank that accepts multi-currency deposits/withdrawals, including crypto assets. The company provides securities trading services, such as custody services by means of tools to trade in real time a large palette of asset classes and access a set of investment, decision making, risk monitoring, and margin lending services to private investors, independent asset managers and professional investors, investment funds and other institutional clients, and third-party financial institutions. It also offers access to over-the-counter trading of foreign exchange and contracts-for-differences to private investors, money managers, third-party financial institutions, and investment funds and other institutional clients. In addition, the company provides Lombard and margin loans; and white-label, robo-advisory, e-mortgage, multicurrency credit card, crypto, and online leasing services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Gland, Switzerland.

