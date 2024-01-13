Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) versus Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Financial Contrast

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Accolade shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Accolade alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accolade and Fidelity National Information Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $363.14 million 2.97 -$459.65 million ($1.65) -8.44 Fidelity National Information Services $14.65 billion 2.50 -$16.72 billion ($40.94) -1.51

Profitability

Accolade has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidelity National Information Services. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Accolade and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -31.59% -27.27% -14.36% Fidelity National Information Services -180.32% 13.89% 5.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Accolade and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 5 11 0 2.69 Fidelity National Information Services 1 7 10 1 2.58

Accolade currently has a consensus price target of $15.53, suggesting a potential upside of 11.51%. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.85%. Given Accolade’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Risk & Volatility

Accolade has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accolade beats Fidelity National Information Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, enterprise acquiring, and ecommerce solutions. The Capital Market Solutions segment provides investment operations and data, lending, trading and processing, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.