Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF opened at $49.88 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.