Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE FRT opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average is $96.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.74%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 354.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

