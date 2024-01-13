Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $1,214.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a reduce rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,003.50.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,230.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $599.22 and a 52-week high of $1,231.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,104.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $945.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

