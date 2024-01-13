F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after acquiring an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,993,000 after acquiring an additional 134,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,538,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,011 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,497 shares of company stock worth $1,721,497. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $176.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $180.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.56.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

