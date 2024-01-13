Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.73.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. Exelon has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 133.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

