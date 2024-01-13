Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.85.

Shares of ETSY opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72. Etsy has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

