Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EQH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equitable from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. Equitable has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.80.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,333. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 109.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

