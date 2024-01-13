Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQNR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

