Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock Holdings Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.83% of Enovis worth $23,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Enovis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Enovis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Enovis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Enovis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.