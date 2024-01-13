Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New $21.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Enerplus Stock Performance

NYSE:ERF opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enerplus had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $447.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Enerplus by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Enerplus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 30,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Enerplus by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 80.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

