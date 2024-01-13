Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after buying an additional 2,412,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

