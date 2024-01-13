Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Cut by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

EMR stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

