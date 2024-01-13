EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $218.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

