Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 16.5 %

Shares of EKSO opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.86. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.