Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Ekso Bionics Stock Down 16.5 %
Shares of EKSO opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.86. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
