Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $198.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.24. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.